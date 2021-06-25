Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $46.03 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.80.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

