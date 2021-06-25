Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $428.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.46 and a beta of 3.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

