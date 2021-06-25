NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NRBO opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $71.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.63. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.