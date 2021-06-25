Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

LBRDK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.20.

LBRDK stock opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.34.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. 11 Capital Partners LP grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 129,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,584,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

