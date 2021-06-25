Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.45.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.22. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.