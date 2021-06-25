SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.80.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 46.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

