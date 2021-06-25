RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given New $56.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RAPT. Roth Capital raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,372 and have sold 12,379 shares valued at $285,870. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

