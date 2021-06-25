TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

TTGT stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $268,695.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,301.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,697 shares of company stock worth $5,236,125. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

