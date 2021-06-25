FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIGS. Piper Sandler started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $43.37 on Monday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

