Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC lowered United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.2107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

