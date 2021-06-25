Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) vs. Wayfair (NYSE:W) Head-To-Head Contrast

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Betterware de Mexico and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wayfair 3 10 16 0 2.45

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.10%. Wayfair has a consensus price target of $317.07, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Wayfair.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Wayfair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.48 $15.87 million $0.47 88.72 Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.35 $185.00 million $2.14 149.15

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Betterware de Mexico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayfair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20%

Summary

Wayfair beats Betterware de Mexico on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.