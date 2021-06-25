BMO Capital Markets Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$24.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOA. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.25.

TSE NOA opened at C$20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$587.83 million and a P/E ratio of 13.62. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$21.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,084,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 in the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

