Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

TRZ has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Transat A.T. currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$4.07.

TSE:TRZ opened at C$6.41 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.1999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

