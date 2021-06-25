FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th.

FedEx stock opened at $303.69 on Friday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

