Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Credicorp (BAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Credicorp (NYSE: BAP):

6/16/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

6/9/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/9/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

5/24/2021 – Credicorp was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $174.00.

5/17/2021 – Credicorp was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Credicorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Credicorp had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $118.04 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

