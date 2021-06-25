Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HWG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday.

HWG opened at GBX 149.97 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £483.90 million and a PE ratio of 18.38. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 151.46 ($1.98). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

In related news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

