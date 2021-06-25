Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.86. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,275.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 1.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Viasat by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,636,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.