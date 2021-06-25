Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.
NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.86. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,275.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 1.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Viasat by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,636,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.