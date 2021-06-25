Morses Club’s (MCL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of MCL stock opened at GBX 90.47 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.90 million and a PE ratio of 448.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.23. Morses Club has a twelve month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

In related news, insider Gary Marshall bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

