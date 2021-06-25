Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital raised their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,038.33 ($13.57).

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,179 ($15.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,163.42. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 612 ($8.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total transaction of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,828 shares of company stock worth $246,448,188.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

