Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Raised to $100.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Domo stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. Domo has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Domo by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Domo by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

