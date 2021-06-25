Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ChargePoint in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHPT. Cowen raised their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $31.91 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $53,400,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

