Evercore ISI Upgrades PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) to Outperform

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.98% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

PagerDuty stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $336,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,474 shares of company stock worth $3,041,475 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 208,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,703 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

