Head-To-Head Review: Pharming Group (PHAR) and Its Competitors

Pharming Group (NASDAQ: PHAR) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pharming Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Pharming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pharming Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharming Group Competitors 4634 17690 38919 768 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Pharming Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pharming Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharming Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $212.10 million $37.74 million 18.88 Pharming Group Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.49

Pharming Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pharming Group. Pharming Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group N/A N/A N/A Pharming Group Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Summary

Pharming Group competitors beat Pharming Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre- eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

