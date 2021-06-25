Liontrust Asset Management’s (LIO) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the stock.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Shares of LIO stock opened at GBX 1,694 ($22.13) on Wednesday. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,876.31 ($24.51). The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 90.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,571.91.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.