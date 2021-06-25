Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Helium One Global (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global (LON:HE1)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of HE1 opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Wednesday. Helium One Global has a 52-week low of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.33).
About Helium One Global
