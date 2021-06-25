Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Helium One Global (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global (LON:HE1)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of HE1 opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Wednesday. Helium One Global has a 52-week low of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.33).

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

