Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ: VINP) is one of 70 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vinci Partners Investments to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vinci Partners Investments and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 Vinci Partners Investments Competitors 642 2929 3097 115 2.40

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 58.67%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 2.56%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments Competitors 33.95% 33.01% 12.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million $33.02 million 33.33 Vinci Partners Investments Competitors $2.42 billion $240.82 million 18.92

Vinci Partners Investments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Vinci Partners Investments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments competitors beat Vinci Partners Investments on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

