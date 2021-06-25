-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.28). Virgin Galactic also reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

