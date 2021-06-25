Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.44). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

JMIA stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

