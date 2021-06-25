Zacks: Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.13). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

PK stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

