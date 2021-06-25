Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.99. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 3,298 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $917.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

