Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $27.34

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.34, but opened at $28.13. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 104,952 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 4.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

