WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Gap Down to $28.47

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.47, but opened at $27.70. WillScot Mobile Mini shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 102,510 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

