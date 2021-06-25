YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 64,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,749,818 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 81,067 shares during the last quarter.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.