Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.04. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 414,088 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $754.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 105.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

