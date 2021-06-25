Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FNF. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

FNF stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

