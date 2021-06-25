Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.70.

DARE opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $72.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

