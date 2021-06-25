Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRDXF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $21.90 on Monday. Nordex has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

