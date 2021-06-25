Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $16.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

