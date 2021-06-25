ASML’s (ASML) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $618.00.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $695.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $662.08. ASML has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in ASML by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in ASML by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.