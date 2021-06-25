Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.44.

SU stock opened at C$30.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.32. The firm has a market cap of C$46.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,703.89. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

