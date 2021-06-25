RLI (NYSE:RLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $106.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RLI. B. Riley increased their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI stock opened at $103.89 on Monday. RLI has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after buying an additional 100,086 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RLI by 513.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in RLI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in RLI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 164,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

