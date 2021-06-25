NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$12.94 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.45 and a 1-year high of C$13.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.