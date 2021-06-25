Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Upgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76.
About Tullow Oil
Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.