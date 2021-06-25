Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Upgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.