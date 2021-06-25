StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Now Covered by New Street Research

Analysts at New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STNE. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

