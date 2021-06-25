Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Naspers stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. Naspers has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70.
Naspers Company Profile
Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.