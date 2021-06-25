Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Naspers stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. Naspers has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70.

Get Naspers alerts:

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.