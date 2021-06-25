Marlowe (LON:MRL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Shares of MRL stock opened at GBX 878 ($11.47) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 790.47. The stock has a market cap of £677.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,926.67. Marlowe has a 1-year low of GBX 473.56 ($6.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 879.96 ($11.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

