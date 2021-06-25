AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.60 Billion

Brokerages expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce $7.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.59 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $31.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.29 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $153.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

