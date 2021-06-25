Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New $11.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 78.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

