A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Gap Up to $10.34

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.77. A10 Networks shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 3,925 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $837.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.91.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,562 shares of company stock valued at $71,852. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in A10 Networks by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 103,196 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

