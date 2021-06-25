Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.36

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.36 and last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 1841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $8,287,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 7.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

